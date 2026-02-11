Orioles' Jackson Holliday to have hand surgery, miss Opening Day

Open Extended Reactions

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday will undergo surgery to repair a broken hamate bone in his right hand Thursday and will miss Opening Day, president of baseball operations and general manager Mike Elias said Wednesday.

Holliday suffered his injury last week while taking batting practice and will start the season on the injured list.

"It's a pretty common baseball injury for a very long time," Elias said, according to MASN Sports. "It happens to hitters a lot. It's nothing concerning long term but he's gonna miss some time. Won't be ready for Opening Day and hopefully his return is measured in weeks after that, but you're not gonna see much of him here in Sarasota."