Orioles' Jackson Holliday to have hand surgery, miss Opening Day

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday will undergo surgery to repair a broken hamate bone in his right hand Thursday and will miss Opening Day, president of baseball operations and general manager Mike Elias said Wednesday.
Holliday suffered his injury last week while taking batting practice and will start the season on the injured list.
"It's a pretty common baseball injury for a very long time," Elias said, according to MASN Sports. "It happens to hitters a lot. It's nothing concerning long term but he's gonna miss some time. Won't be ready for Opening Day and hopefully his return is measured in weeks after that, but you're not gonna see much of him here in Sarasota."
Last season, Holliday batted .242 with 17 home runs and 55 RBIs in 149 games. The No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft broke into the Orioles' lineup in the 2024 season and played in 60 games.
Meanwhile, Elias said that third baseman Jordan Westburg is working through a right oblique injury and that his availability for spring training games will be delayed. Westburg is not expected to miss any of the regular season, Elias said.
"He's turned the corner and he's in the process of getting fully better," Elias told reporters.