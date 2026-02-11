Source: Jordan Montgomery rejoins Rangers on 1-year deal

Open Extended Reactions

Three seasons after being part of their only World Series championship, Jordan Montgomery has agreed Wednesday to a one-year deal to rejoin the Texas Rangers, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

The left-hander continues rehabbing from a second elbow reconstruction surgery.

Montgomery's deal is worth $1.25 million plus potential performance bonuses, a source confirmed to ESPN.

A trade-deadline acquisition from St. Louis in 2023, Montgomery went 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA in 11 regular-season games for the Rangers before winning two AL Championship Series games, including the Game 7 clincher. He then became a free agent and didn't sign until late the following spring with Arizona, the team Texas beat in the World Series.

Montgomery went 8-7 with a 6.23 ERA with the Diamondbacks in 2024, missing nearly a month with a knee injury and finishing with 83 strikeouts in 117 innings after eventually moving to the bullpen. That deal was for $25 million, part of a contract that drew harsh public criticism from team owner Ken Kendrick after he pushed for it.

That criticism came before Montgomery exercised a $22.5 million option for 2025, then had surgery late last March. The Diamondbacks traded him to Milwaukee last July, and he became a free agent again after the season.

Montgomery first had Tommy John surgery in 2018.

Over eight big league seasons with the New York Yankees, St. Louis, Texas and Arizona, the 33-year-old lefty is 46-41 with a 4.03 ERA in 166 games (161 starts).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.