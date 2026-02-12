Sebastian Walcott, Rangers top prospect, to have UCL surgery

Open Extended Reactions

Top prospect Sebastian Walcott of the Texas Rangers is having elbow surgery, and the infielder is expected to miss most of the season.

Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young said Thursday that Walcott has a UCL injury and was experiencing elbow discomfort.

He could be back by the end of the season but it's too early to tell.

Walcott is the No. 7 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline, and the No.5 overall prospect according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.

The 19-year-old Walcott batted .255 with 13 home runs, 59 RBI and 32 stolen bases at Double-A Frisco last year.

Walcott, who primarily played shortstop last season at Frisco, received a non-roster invite to spring training.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.