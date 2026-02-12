White Sox GM laughs off saying Luisangel Acuna is switch-hitter

Open Extended Reactions

Chicago White Sox general manager Chris Getz issued a lighthearted statement Thursday after comments he incorrectly made about newly acquired outfielder Luisangel Acuna being a switch-hitter went viral this week.

In several interviews since acquiring Acuna from the New York Mets for Luis Robert Jr. last month, Getz lauded Acuna's "versatility," including his ability to switch-hit. The only problem is Acuna isn't a switch-hitter. He never has been. He hits solely from the right side of the plate.

"So I probably have been getting carried away describing his versatility," Getz joked in his statement. "He can play every position on the field. Why does it have to stop there? I called Luisangel and told him that even though he's just right-handed, we still love him."

Getz made the mistake as recently as Monday, when the team began spring training. He made it several times before that, including at the team's fan convention in late January. Monday was also the day that Getz joked about newcomer Munetaka Murakami's name being misspelled above his locker.

"We are certainly getting that fixed, if we haven't already," Getz said with a laugh. "He's a fun-loving guy and just wants to get out here and play baseball."

The White Sox are counting on Acuna and Murakami this year to help avoid a fourth consecutive 100-loss season.