Yankees' Cam Schlittler deals with back inflammation, lat issue

TAMPA, Fla. -- Young New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler is dealing with back inflammation and a lat issue, causing him to skip some bullpen sessions.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed the injury Thursday and made it seem minor, as did the right-hander, who turned 25 last week. Schlittler said his concern was "zero."

"I've been dealing with it for a little bit," Schlittler said, "so I just want to make sure I'm on top of it and get ready for Opening Day."

He made his major league debut on July 9 and went 4-3 with a 2.96 ERA in 14 starts. With a fastball that averaged 98 mph, Schlittler struck out 84 and walked 31 in 73 innings. He pitched eight shutout innings against Boston in the Wild Card Series, then allowed four runs -- two earned -- over 6⅓ innings in the division series vs. Toronto.

"Obviously, we're very excited about him and expect him to be a key part of our rotation and still expect," Boone said.

Schlittler underwent a test that Boone said "kind of came back good news."

"Probably keep him off the mound for the next few days at least," Boone said. "He's continuing with his throwing program."

New York already projects to start the season on March 25 without ace Gerrit Cole, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery last March 11, and Carlos Rodón, who is regaining arm strength following an operation on Oct. 15 to remove loose bodies in his left elbow and shave a bone spur.

Rodón is not likely to return to the Yankees before May and Cole is expected back sometime during the first half of the season. In addition, Clarke Schmidt will miss much of the season following UCL repair surgery on July 11.

Schlittler said he first felt the issue a few weeks ago and described it as minor inflammation and "maybe more lat, as well." He hopes to pitch off a mound next week.

Asked whether he had dealt with the issue in the past, Schlittler said "last year, some on-and-off stuff."

"For now, it's just good to take care of it and make sure it doesn't really turn into something that you start to worry about," he said.

New York's projected rotation for the season's start includes Max Fried, Schlittler, Luis Gil, Will Warren, and Ryan Weathers. Gil, the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year, injured a lat during spring training last year and didn't make his season debut until Aug. 3.

Schlittler pitched 164 innings last year, including the postseason, well above his previous professional high of 120⅔ in 2024. He took four weeks off after the playoffs, then started his offseason throwing program.

"There's no really off time," he said. "When it comes to baseball, you're always working on all that."

Schlittler attended big league spring training last year, started the season at Double-A Somerset, then was promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 3. He was called up after just five starts with the RailRiders.

"I came in here last spring training kind of as a no one, a prospect, whatever it was, but I was really trying to learn things, coming here and get my work in. It was more an experience last year," Schlittler said. "I feel like being over here now it's like, 'Hey, I've earned that role. I'm going to go out there. I know exactly what I need to do.'"