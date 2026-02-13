        <
          Blue Jays send OF Joey Loperfido to Astros for OF Jesús Sánchez

          • Associated Press
          Feb 13, 2026, 03:15 PM

          DUNEDIN, Fla. -- The Toronto Blue Jays acquired outfielder Jesús Sánchez from the Houston Astros for outfielder Joey Loperfido on Friday.

          The 28-year-old Sánchez hit .237 with 14 home runs and 48 RBI in 134 games last season between Miami and Houston. The left-handed hitter has 73 home runs in 580 games over six major league seasons.

          Loperfido, 26, split last season between Toronto and Triple-A Buffalo, batting .333 in 41 games with the Jays.

          He has appeared in 122 career major league contests between Houston and Toronto.