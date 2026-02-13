Blue Jays send OF Joey Loperfido to Astros for OF Jesús Sánchez

Open Extended Reactions

DUNEDIN, Fla. -- The Toronto Blue Jays acquired outfielder Jesús Sánchez from the Houston Astros for outfielder Joey Loperfido on Friday.

The 28-year-old Sánchez hit .237 with 14 home runs and 48 RBI in 134 games last season between Miami and Houston. The left-handed hitter has 73 home runs in 580 games over six major league seasons.

Loperfido, 26, split last season between Toronto and Triple-A Buffalo, batting .333 in 41 games with the Jays.

He has appeared in 122 career major league contests between Houston and Toronto.