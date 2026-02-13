Free agent P Jhoan De Los Santos suspended 56 games for PED

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Free agent pitcher Jhoan De Los Santos was suspended for 56 games Friday following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol.

A 21-year-old right-hander, De Los Santos was disciplined under Major League Baseball's drug program for minor league players outside of the U.S. and Canada.

He signed a minor league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2023 for a $10,000 bonus, was released in June 2024 and signed with Detroit. De Los Santos had a 6.48 ERA in six relief appearances for the Dominican Summer League's Tigers 1 last year and became a free agent in November.

Four players have been suspended this year for positive tests, including free agent outfielder Max Kepler for 80 games under the major league program following a positive test for Epitrenbolone.