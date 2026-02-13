Sources: Cubs agree to 2-year deal with injured P Shelby Miller

Open Extended Reactions

MESA, Ariz. -- The Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a two-year deal with free agent pitcher Shelby Miller, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Miller, 35, is recovering from Tommy John surgery and will miss all of the 2026 season after appearing in 48 games for Arizona and Milwaukee last year.

The contract guarantees him at least $2.5 million over the two years.

Miller has compiled a 4.04 ERA over his 13-year career, initially as a starter and then more recently as a trusted reliever. He had a 1.98 ERA last year before being traded to the Brewers where things didn't go as smoothly for him before he got hurt. Miller appeared in three games for the Cubs in 2021 as he bounced around the league over the past several years.

The Cubs have a handful of pitchers set to become free agents next season so Miller's multiyear signing locks one arm in past the 2026 campaign. Miller was once traded for Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson not long after Swanson was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks. About a decade later, they're set to become teammates.

The agreement was first reported by FanSided.