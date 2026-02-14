Former Angels infielder Luis Rengifo agrees to join Brewers

Open Extended Reactions

Former Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo has agreed to terms on a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Friday because the deal hasn't been announced. Rengifo's contract also includes a $10 million mutual option for 2027.

MLB.com first reported that Rengifo was joining the Brewers.

Rengifo, who turns 29 on Feb. 26, had spent his entire seven-year major league career with the Angels.

He batted .238 with a .287 on-base percentage, with nine homers, 43 RBIs and 10 steals last season while producing career highs in games played (147) and at-bats (541). That followed a 2024 season in which he batted .300 with a .347 on-base percentage, six homers, 30 RBIs and 24 steals in 78 games.

Rengifo becomes a candidate to take over at third base following the Monday trade of Caleb Durbin to Boston in a six-player deal that also sent infielders Andruw Monasterio and Anthony Seigler to the Red Sox. The Brewers acquired left-handed pitchers Kyle Harrison and Shane Drohan as well as infielder David Hamilton in that trade.

The versatile Rengifo has played 409 games at second base, 199 at third, 97 at shortstop and 51 in the outfield during his career. Last season, Rengifo played 76 games at third base and 74 at second while also making occasional appearances in the outfield.

Milwaukee lacked a proven third basemen after Monday's trade.

Joey Ortiz was Milwaukee's starting third baseman in 2024 but moved to shortstop last season. Hamilton played one game at third base last year but primarily has worked at second base and shortstop.

Jett Williams, one of the players Milwaukee acquired in a Jan. 21 trade that sent two-time All-Star pitcher Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets, is expected to get reps at third base during spring training. Williams has played second base, shortstop and the outfield in the Mets organization.