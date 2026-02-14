Reds sign 1B Nathaniel Lowe to minors deal, invite to spring training

Open Extended Reactions

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- The Cincinnati Reds signed veteran first baseman Nathaniel Lowe to a minor league contract with an invite to major league camp in spring training, the team announced Saturday.

The 30-year-old Lowe split time between the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox last season. He struggled with the Nationals but played well for the Red Sox down the stretch, batting .280 with two homers and 16 RBI over 100 at-bats.

According to MLB.com, if Lowe makes the club out of camp, he would earn $1.75 million this season with a chance to reach $2 million with performance bonuses.

Lowe won a World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2023 and hit a career-high 27 homers in 2022.

He has a .264 average and 107 homers over a seven-year career with the Rangers, Nationals, Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.