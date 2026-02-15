Cavan Biggio signs minor league deal with Astros

Cavan Biggio mashes a solo home run to double the Royals' lead vs. the Orioles. (0:32)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Versatile Cavan Biggio is expected to join the Houston Astros' spring training camp as a non-roster player on Sunday after signing a minor league deal with the team.

Biggio, 30, has hit .223 in seven major league seasons with four teams. He made his debut in the majors with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019.

He appeared in 37 games with the Kansas City Royals in 2025. He played first base, second base, third base, two outfield positions and designated hitter and hit .174 in 69 at-bats.

Biggio is a son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, who played for the Astros from 1988 to 2007.