Padres' Manny Machado says Dodgers' spending 'great for the game'

PEORIA, Ariz. -- San Diego Padres star Manny Machado has no problem with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers continuing to spend on players while his own team and others take a backseat to free agency.

"I f---ing love it," Machado said Sunday from Padres camp. "Every team should be doing it. That s--- is f---ing great for the game."

The Dodgers continued their spending spree this winter, pushing their payroll to approximately $400 million. Their signings included Kyle Tucker, the best hitter on the market, to a four-year, $240 million contract.

Meanwhile, the Padres signed low-cost players just this past week when they brought in pitchers German Marquez and Griffin Canning to go along with outfielder Nick Castellanos, whose $20 million salary is mostly being paid by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Machado would prefer everyone spend like the Dodgers rather than see them reined in to try to achieve a more balanced financial playing field across MLB.

"I think every team has the ability to do it," Machado said. "I hope all 30 teams learn from that."

As players and owners gear up for labor negotiations to begin next month, many players are being asked whether what the Dodgers are doing -- gobbling up many of the good players every winter -- is good for the game.

"I love what the Dodgers do, obviously," Phillies star Bryce Harper told reporters in Florida. "I mean, they pay the money, they spend the money. I mean, they're a great team. They run their team like a business, and they run it the right way.

"... Each team in baseball has an opportunity to do the same thing. Maybe not at the upper echelon of money, but they can draft, they can develop, they can trade. I think a lot of teams can do that in baseball, and they should."

For the Padres, it's a far cry from just a few years ago when they signed Machado ($300 million), Fernando Tatis Jr. ($340 million) and Xander Bogaerts ($280 million) to long-term deals. San Diego now ranks sixth in spending -- trailing the Dodgers by about $150 million.

Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes on Sunday said he's not looking for validation or worried about concerns from others. He instead chooses to praise ownership, ignore distractions and remain focused on the ultimate goal.

"I think, first of all, it's the incredible support from ownership, like we've always had, to go out and be in the position to address the needs that'll help us go out and try to win another championship," Gomes said. "I think a lot of it is looking at what's needed on the roster and what's available. We were in the fortunate position to be able to acquire guys that fit really well.

"... The validation is winning championships and putting out as good a team as you can each and every year. All we're trying to do is get a little bit better each and every season with the goal of winning a championship. Our coaching staff, our players, I think, view it as that. ... We can't worry about it."

Part of the labor conversation will likely focus on the desire of owners for a salary cap. MLB players have historically pushed back on that notion, but as the only professional sports league without a cap -- and with the Dodgers outspending everyone -- it's becoming more and more of a hot topic.

"There should not be a cap," Machado said. "There is a lot of money being made. Look what's gone on within the game the last five years. It's been great. A lot of teams have the ability to do what the Dodgers are doing. We started it a few years ago with [former owner] Peter [Seidler].

"Everyone can do it. It's just a matter of whether they want to or not."

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez contributed to this report.