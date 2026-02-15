Nick Castellanos gets fresh start after Padres' due diligence

Open Extended Reactions

PEORIA, Ariz. -- Nick Castellanos is thankful to be getting a fresh start with the San Diego Padres, who talked to their core players before signing the veteran after his rocky ending with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Castellanos, 33, was signed by San Diego after being released by Philadelphia with one year and $20 million remaining on his contract. His ending with the Phillies wasn't pretty as he openly disagreed with his manager over playing time in his final season and then brought a beer into the dugout after being pulled from a game.

"They're giving me an opportunity," Castellanos said of the Padres. "That's all I can ask for -- to be able to come here, be myself, work hard, make the club, earn my playing time and just help in any way that I can."

He later added: "It's a veteran baseball team. They don't cut corners as far as what they do to prepare and win. And also, what reputation they have on how they treat their players and how they have their backs. Even if something goes a little bit awry, they still stand with them and they don't deviate from their commitment to them as a person."

Castellanos hit .250 with 17 home runs and 72 RBIs last season, and the Padres plan on using him in right field, left field and at DH. He'll also get reps during the spring at first base, according to manager Craig Stammen and general manager AJ Preller.

"Ultimately, when people own up to mistakes -- and he did that in our call -- it's about giving guys another opportunity," Preller said when asked about signing Castellanos after such a public and messy ending in Philadelphia. "And he gets a fresh start here and a fresh opportunity. Hopefully, hits about .290 with 20 [home runs]."

The Padres will only have to pay the MLB minimum to Castellanos, as the Phillies are on the hook for the rest of his contract this season.

Padres brass spoke to core players, including third baseman Manny Machado, before signing Castellanos. Machado and Castellanos grew up in South Florida, playing against each other while becoming friends.

"Talk about getting a $20 million player for pennies on the dollar," Machado said with a smile early Sunday morning. "Think that deserves an extension for AJ. Couldn't ask for a better teammate to come here and be a part of it. ... I think he wanted a fresh start."

San Diego struggled to score runs last season, ranking 19th, and has been limited in free agent spending this winter. With a career 110 OPS-plus, Castellanos is a lottery ticket who hopes to regain some of his better form at the plate, but first he has to put the past behind him.

"We had a chance to talk to him when he got released from the Phillies and just be very clear with him about role, expectation, opportunity," Preller said. "And I think, for us, he's coming in with an opportunity to compete, earn his playing time."

As for his time with the Phillies, Castellanos said his only regret from the last four years was not winning a World Series.

"I think winning solves everything, so I think the one thing that I wish would've ended up different is that we would've won," Castellanos said.