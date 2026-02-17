Sources: Mike Tauchman agrees to minor league deal with Mets

Open Extended Reactions

Free agent outfielder Mike Tauchman is in agreement on a minor league deal with the New York Mets, sources confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

Tauchman, 35, played for the Chicago White Sox last season after spending the two previous years with the Cubs. He also has spent time in New York in the past, playing for the Yankees in 2019 and 2020. He's a career .246 hitter, mostly as a backup.

Known as a leader in the clubhouse, Tauchman could provide insurance for the Mets, who have a crowded outfield that includes Juan Soto and Luis Robert Jr.

Tauchman's leg injuries have limited him over the past few years, but when healthy, he still has some left-handed pop. He hit nine home runs in 93 games as one of the veteran leaders on a young White Sox team in 2025.

Tauchman is joining his sixth big league team after breaking in with the Colorado Rockies in 2017 before moving on to the Yankees two years later. He has a career 101 OPS-plus in 567 games.

Tauchman's agreement with the Mets was first reported by The Athletic.