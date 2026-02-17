All 20 World Baseball Classic uniforms, from Japan to Team USA

The World Baseball Classic is back this spring -- and so are new uniforms.
Twenty teams from across the globe will vie for the title this March, with the game's biggest stars set to represent their respective nations. Shohei Ohtani will trade the Los Angeles Dodgers' customary blue for the colors of Japan, while Aaron Judge will swap the New York Yankees' iconic pinstripes for Team USA's red, white and blue.
Each nation will have a white home jersey as well as an away jersey of a solid base color. Here's a complete roundup of each squad's look for the tournament.