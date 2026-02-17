        <
          All 20 World Baseball Classic uniforms, from Japan to Team USA

          Vinnie Pasquantino: World Baseball Classic is like nothing else (1:17)

          Vinnie Pasquantino tells Rich Eisen that being part of World Baseball Classic with Team Italy feels like playoff-style baseball. (1:17)

          Feb 17, 2026

          The World Baseball Classic is back this spring -- and so are new uniforms.

          Twenty teams from across the globe will vie for the title this March, with the game's biggest stars set to represent their respective nations. Shohei Ohtani will trade the Los Angeles Dodgers' customary blue for the colors of Japan, while Aaron Judge will swap the New York Yankees' iconic pinstripes for Team USA's red, white and blue.

          Each nation will have a white home jersey as well as an away jersey of a solid base color. Here's a complete roundup of each squad's look for the tournament.

          Australia

          Brazil

          Canada

          Chinese Taipei

          Colombia

          Cuba

          Czechia

          Dominican Republic

          Great Britain

          Israel

          Italy

          Japan

          Mexico

          Netherlands

          Nicaragua

          Panama

          Puerto Rico

          South Korea

          United States

          Venezuela