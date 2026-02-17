All 20 World Baseball Classic uniforms, from Japan to Team USA

Vinnie Pasquantino tells Rich Eisen that being part of World Baseball Classic with Team Italy feels like playoff-style baseball. (1:17)

Open Extended Reactions

The World Baseball Classic is back this spring -- and so are new uniforms.

Twenty teams from across the globe will vie for the title this March, with the game's biggest stars set to represent their respective nations. Shohei Ohtani will trade the Los Angeles Dodgers' customary blue for the colors of Japan, while Aaron Judge will swap the New York Yankees' iconic pinstripes for Team USA's red, white and blue.

Each nation will have a white home jersey as well as an away jersey of a solid base color. Here's a complete roundup of each squad's look for the tournament.

Australia

ESPN

Brazil

ESPN

Canada

ESPN

Chinese Taipei

ESPN

Colombia

ESPN

Cuba

ESPN

Czechia

ESPN

Dominican Republic

ESPN

Great Britain

espn

Israel

ESPN

Italy

ESPN

Japan

ESPN

Mexico

ESPN

Netherlands

ESPN

Nicaragua

ESPN

Panama

ESPN

Puerto Rico

ESPN

South Korea

ESPN

United States

ESPN

Venezuela