World Baseball Classic history: All-time winners, more stats

Open Extended Reactions

Since its inception in 2006, the World Baseball Classic has seen many of the sport's top players take a break from spring training to showcase their skills for their respective countries on the world stage.

The 2026 tournament will once again bring out baseball's biggest stars, as the 20-team global event will take place on fields across Houston, Miami, Tokyo and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Here is a look at some notable World Baseball Classic facts and stats since the inaugural tournament in 2006:

When is the 2026 World Baseball Classic?

The tournament will take place March 4-17.

When was the first World Baseball Classic?

The first World Baseball Classic took place March 3-20, 2006.

Who has won the most World Baseball Classic tournaments?

Japan has won the most tournaments, with three (2006, 2009, 2023).

All-time winners

2023: Japan

2017: United States

2013: Dominican Republic

2009: Japan

2006: Japan

All-time MVPs

All-time appearances

Australia, 5

Canada, 5

China, 5

Chinese Taipei (recognized as an independent "sporting nation" by many international competitions), 5

Cuba, 5

Dominican Republic, 5

Italy, 5

Japan, 5

Mexico, 5

Netherlands, 5

Puerto Rico (a U.S. territory recognized as an independent sporting nation), 5

South Korea, 5

United States, 5

Venezuela, 5

Panama, 3

Colombia, 2

Israel, 2

South Africa, 2

Brazil, 1

Czechia, 1

Great Britain, 1

Nicaragua, 1

Spain, 1

All-time championship games

2023: Japan 3, United States 2 (LoanDepot Park in Miami)

Shohei Ohtani struck out Mike Trout to earn the save and secure Japan's third World Baseball Classic title. Ohtani also went 1-for-3 with a walk at the plate.

2017: United States 8, Puerto Rico 0 (Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles)

Marcus Stroman allowed one hit and struck out three in six innings of work to send the United States past Puerto Rico, which entered the championship game with an unbeaten 7-0 record. Ian Kinsler, Andrew McCutchen and Brandon Crawford each batted in two runs.

2013: Dominican Republic 3, Puerto Rico 0 (AT&T Park in San Francisco)

Samuel Deduno struck out five over five innings and Edwin Encarnación had a two-run double to lead the Dominican Republic, which completed a perfect 8-0 run through the tournament.

2009: Japan 5, Korea 3 -- 10 innings (Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles)

Ichiro Suzuki had four hits, including a two-run single that gave Japan a 5-3 lead with two outs in the top of the 10th. Yu Darvish struck out two and slammed the door on Korea in the bottom half to secure the win.

2006: Japan 10, Cuba 6 (Petco Park in San Diego)

Japan pounced on Cuban starter Ormari Romero early, scoring four runs in the first inning. Daisuke Matsuzaka used the cushion and recorded five strikeouts in four innings as Japan ousted Cuba to win the inaugural World Baseball Classic.

Check out the ESPN World Baseball Classic hub page for the latest news, scores, schedule, standings and more.