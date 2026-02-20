Sources: Brewers reward manager Pat Murphy with 3-year deal

Open Extended Reactions

The Milwaukee Brewers have given a new three-year deal to Pat Murphy, the reigning two-time National League Manager of the Year, sources confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

The new contract includes a club option for 2029, sources told ESPN.

Murphy, 68, directed Milwaukee to a major-league-best 97-65 record last season, setting a franchise record for wins. The Brewers were second in the NL Central in early July before overtaking the Chicago Cubs with a remarkable 29-4 stretch that included a 14-game win streak, another franchise record.

Milwaukee eliminated Chicago in a memorable division series before it was swept by the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. The five-game victory over the rival Cubs was the Brewers' first postseason series win since sweeping Colorado in a 2018 NLDS.

The only other manager besides Murphy to win consecutive NL Manager of the Year awards was Bobby Cox for Atlanta in 2004 and 2005.

Murphy was Milwaukee's bench coach for eight seasons before he was promoted after Craig Counsell left for the Cubs in November 2023. The Brewers also won the NL Central in Murphy's first season in charge, finishing with a 93-69 record.

Murphy had a long coaching career at the college level before serving as a special assistant with the San Diego Padres for the 2010 season. He went 42-54 as interim manager of the Padres in 2015.

The new deal for Murphy was first reported by The Athletic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.