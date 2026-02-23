Sources: Michael Conforto, Cubs agree to minor league deal

Open Extended Reactions

Free agent outfielder Michael Conforto has agreed to a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs, sources confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

Conforto, 32, hit just .199 for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season and will have to prove himself with the Cubs during spring training in order to make the team.

His best years came early in his career with the New York Mets, producing an .864 OPS and 12.2 Baseball-Reference wins above replacement from 2017 to 2020, but Conforto hasn't hit higher than .239 or produced an OPS-plus above 100 since 2021. The left-handed hitter has 47 home runs combined over the last three seasons, playing for the Giants and then Dodgers before hitting free agency.

The Cubs have a crowded outfield of minor league invites that includes Dylan Carlson and Chas McCormick as the team continues to explore the right combination to break camp with. One priority is finding a solid backup to center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. He and right fielder/DH Seiya Suzuki will be leaving during the spring for the WBC, so there should be some opportunities for the non-roster invitees, including Conforto.

Conforto has a 179 career home runs to go along with 23 stolen bases and a 115 OPS-plus.

Conforto's deal with the Cubs was first reported by MLB Network.