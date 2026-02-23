Orioles sign Thairo Estrada for depth after Westburg injury

Open Extended Reactions

SARASOTA, Fla. -- The Baltimore Orioles signed veteran Thairo Estrada to a minor league deal Monday in a move that adds infield depth with third baseman Jordan Westburg out until at least May with an elbow injury.

His deal includes an invitation to spring training.

Estrada, 30, hit .253 in only 39 games for Colorado last season. Estrada's $7 million mutual option for 2026 was declined on Nov. 3 by the Rockies, triggering a $750,000 buyout. He then refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Albuquerque and elected to become a free agent.

He played second base in 2025 with Colorado but has experience at shortstop, third base and the outfield.

Estrada battled injuries last season. He made his season debut on May 30 after his right wrist was fractured when he was hit by a pitch from Texas' Kumar Rocker on March 20. He was out July 7-25 with a strained right thumb, and his season came to an end Aug. 5 with a strained right hamstring.

Estrada made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in 2019. He played for the San Francisco Giants in 2021-24 and set career highs with 14 homers in 2022 and 2023.