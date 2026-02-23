Tigers' Tarik Skubal says he'll make one start for U.S. in WBC

Open Extended Reactions

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, the two-time defending American League Cy Young Award winner, said Monday that he'll make just one start for the United States in the World Baseball Classic.

"I'm trying to do both things -- trying to pitch for Team USA, but I understand the need to be here with these guys [Tigers] and get ready for the season," Skubal told reporters at spring training in Florida. "I think it's kind of the best of both worlds in that aspect, and I'm grateful they took me in that capacity."

Skubal hinted that he'd be making his lone start in pool play, which begins for Team USA at Daikin Park in Houston with games against Brazil (March 6), Great Britain (March 7), Mexico (March 9) and Italy (March 10).

If the U.S. advances to the WBC finals on March 17 in Miami, Skubal told reporters that he'd lobby to rejoin the team -- but only as a spectator.

"If they go to the finals, I think I'm going to try and lobby to just go watch and be with the guys," Skubal told reporters.

Team USA also boasts starting pitchers Paul Skenes, Joe Ryan, Matthew Boyd, Logan Webb, Clay Holmes and Nolan McLean on its roster.

Skubal, who will make $32 million this season after winning his arbitration case, went 13-6 in 2025 while posting a 2.21 ERA with 241 strikeouts in 195⅓ innings as the Tigers reached the postseason for the second consecutive year.

The Tigers open the regular season against the San Diego Padres on March 26.