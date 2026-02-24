Rangers prospect Sebastian Walcott has surgery, out 5-6 months

Open Extended Reactions

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Texas Rangers shortstop Sebastian Walcott, who is ranked as the No. 5 prospect in baseball by ESPN, had elbow surgery and is expected to miss five to six months.

The Rangers said the 19-year-old Walcott had an internal brace placed on his right elbow on Monday. The procedure is considered less severe than a full elbow reconstruction, which leaves the possibility of him being able to play at some point this season.

Walcott hit .255 with 13 home runs, 59 RBIs and 32 stolen bases at Double-A Frisco last year.

He was a non-roster invitee to spring training before reporting elbow discomfort that led to the surgery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.