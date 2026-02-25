Cubs' Tyler Austin out for months following knee procedure

Open Extended Reactions

MESA, Ariz. -- Tyler Austin's return to the major leagues has been put on hold for what Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell says will be months following a procedure on his right knee.

Counsell said Wednesday that Austin had a patellar tendon debridement procedure on his right knee Tuesday and will need a lengthy recovery period.

Austin, 34, signed a one-year deal with Chicago after spending six seasons with Yokohama in Japan's Pacific League. He was competing for playing time at designated hitter and also can play first base and the outfield.

Austin was selected by the New York Yankees in the 2010 amateur draft and on Aug. 13, 2016, combined with Aaron Judge to become the first teammates to homer in their first major league at-bats in the same game.

Austin also played for Minnesota, Seattle and Milwaukee. and has hit .219 with 33 homers in four seasons in the majors. He was part of the 2021 U.S. Olympic team.

His injury could create an opening for Michael Conforto to earn a bench spot on the team after Conforto agreed to a minor league deal on Monday.