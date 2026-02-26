Yankees to retire CC Sabathia's No. 52 jersey on Sept. 26

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- CC Sabathia's No. 52 will be retired on Sept. 26 by the New York Yankees, who will dedicate a plaque in honor of the Hall of Famer at Monument Park before that day's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Sabathia will be the 24th man to have his number retired by the Yankees, the first since Paul O'Neill was honored with the retirement of No. 21 in 2022. Twenty-three numbers have been retired, with No. 8 set aside for both Yogi Berra and Bill Dickey.

"From the first number that hung in my locker to 52 forever hanging in Monument Park -- this HOF journey has come full circle," Sabathia posted to X on Wednesday night. "To have my number retired by the New York Yankees this year is one of the greatest honors of my life. The LegaCCy continues."

From the first number that hung in my locker to 52 forever hanging in Monument Park - this HOF journey has come full circle. To have my number retired by the New York Yankees this year is one of the greatest honors of my life. The LegaCCy continues. pic.twitter.com/EwmLFEMhW4 — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) February 25, 2026

In another post: "Thank you all for the support, it means everything!!!"

Sabathia will join former teammates Derek Jeter and Andy Pettitte with plaques in Monument Park, beyond Yankee Stadium's center-field fence.

Magic Numbers CC Sabathia will become the 24th player to have his jersey number retired by the New York Yankees, when his No. 52 will be removed from circulation on Sept. 26. No. Honoring Year 1 Billy Martin 1986 2 Derek Jeter 2017 3 Babe Ruth 1948 4 Lou Gehrig 1939 5 Joe DiMaggio 1952 6 Joe Torre 2014 7 Mickey Mantle 1969 8 Yogi Berra, Bill Dickey 1972 9 Roger Maris 1984 10 Phil Rizzuto 1985 15 Thurman Munson 1979 16 Whitey Ford 1974 20 Jorge Posada 2015 21 Paul O'Neill 2022 23 Don Mattingly 1997 32 Elston Howard 1984 37 Casey Stengel 1970 42 Mariano Rivera 2013 42** Jackie Robinson 1997 44 Reggie Jackson 1993 46 Andy Pettitte 2015 49 Ron Guidry 2003 51 Bernie Williams 2015 52* CC Sabathia 2026 * To be retired Sept. 26 ** Retired by all MLB teams

Sabathia was a six-time All-Star who won the 2007 American League Cy Young Award with Cleveland and a World Series title in 2009, his first season with the Yankees after signing as a free agent.

He went 251-161 with a 3.74 ERA and 3,093 strikeouts, third among left-handers behind Randy Johnson and Steve Carlton, during 19 seasons with Cleveland (2001 to 2008), Milwaukee (2008) and the Yankees (2009 to 2019), including a 134-88 record with a 3.81 ERA and 1,700 strikeouts for New York.

Sabathia was elected to baseball's Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 2025.

Other Yankees with retired numbers are: No. 1 (Billy Martin, 1986); No. 2 (Jeter, 2017); No. 3 (Babe Ruth, 1948); No. 4 (Lou Gehrig, 1939); No. 5 (Joe DiMaggio, 1952); No. 6 (Joe Torre, 2014); No. 7 (Mickey Mantle, 1969); No. 8 (Berra and Dickey, 1972); No. 9 (Roger Maris, 1984); No. 10 (Phil Rizzuto, 1985); No. 15 (Thurman Munson, 1979); No. 16 (Whitey Ford, 1974); No. 20 (Jorge Posada, 2015); No. 21 (O'Neill, 2022); No. 23 (Don Mattingly, 1997); No. 32 (Elston Howard, 1984); No. 37 (Casey Stengel, 1970); No. 42 (Mariano Rivera, 2013); No. 44 (Reggie Jackson, 1993); No. 46 (Pettitte, 2015); No. 49 (Ron Guidry, 2003); and No. 51 (Bernie Williams, 2015).

In addition, Jackie Robinson's No. 42 was retired throughout the major leagues in 1997.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.