Get ready for baseball: How to watch Red Sox spring training games

As the 2026 MLB season approaches, Boston Red Sox fans can get prepared for the action by watching the team in spring training. NESN will be airing 24 Red Sox spring training games through March 24, before their first game of the season against the Cincinnati Reds. Fans can catch other Red Sox content on shows like "310 to Left" (presented by Ford) on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and "Boston has Entered the Chat" every weekday at 4 p.m., on NESN and NESN 360.

Check out more details on the 2026 Red Sox spring training slate on NESN below:

How does ESPN connect to Red Sox games on NESN?

Inside the ESPN App and on ESPN.com, there will be link-out buttons to access to NESN 360 (via subscription or at no extra cost as a subscriber of a participating TV provider) as an in-market streaming option for Boston Red Sox games this MLB season. If you're already a subscriber to NESN, the link outs from the ESPN App or ESPN.com will bring you directly to the game.

What is NESN 360?

NESN 360 is an app that gives fans who live in the New England region (excluding Fairfield County, Connecticut) access to NESN's 24/7 programming via their TV provider or directly with a paid subscription. Fans can watch programs instantly at NESN.com or any internet-connected device that offers the NESN 360 app (iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Vizio and Google TV). Fans who have access to NESN through a participating TV provider can stream live games and content on NESN 360 for no additional cost. They can download the NESN 360 app and log in with their TV provider to get started on select devices. To learn more information, visit www.NESN360.com.

What features are included with NESN 360?

All direct to consumer and cable authenticators have access to NESN 360 features like 4K HDR video quality, DVR functions including pause, fast forward and rewind during live games, and access to highlights and replays of Red Sox and Bruins games. Subscribers also have access to NESN 360 Rewards, which offers exclusive discounts on Bruins tickets, official team merchandise, TD Garden concerts, BJ's memberships and credit at Fenway Park. Fans can learn more by signing up for NESN 360.

