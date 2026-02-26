Max Scherzer's daughter wrote Blue Jays letter wishing for father's return

Open Extended Reactions

In December, Max Scherzer's 8-year-old daughter, Brooke, wrote a letter to the Toronto Blue Jays with a simple request: that her father be re-signed with the organization.

A couple of months later, she got her wish.

On Wednesday, a source confirmed to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez that Scherzer and the Blue Jays had reached an agreement on a one-year, $3 million deal that would keep the three-time Cy Young winner in Toronto.

Scherzer, 41, will be running it back with the Blue Jays after the club came up just short in a World Series trip last season, a disappointment Brooke Scherzer acknowledged in her letter.

"Dear Blue Jays, I am so sorry that you didn't win the World Series. I hope that you win next time. I hope my dad is back on the team," she wrote.

She went on to explain why she hoped her father would return: "My whole family loves spending time in Toronto with our dad. We loved the aquarium, CN Tower and of course, the stadium. I am looking forward to coming back next season.

"Love, Max Scherzer's daughter."

Scherzer is no longer in All-Star form on the mound, but the veteran right-hander still chipped in for the Blue Jays run last season with a 5.19 ERA across 85 innings -- almost doubling his workload from the season prior. The future Hall of Famer was useful in the postseason as well, posting a 3.77 ERA and a 1-0 record across three starts.