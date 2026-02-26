Matt Holliday's Stillwater residence listed for sale

Jon 'Boog' Sciambi walks 90 feet with Matt Holliday, who talks about possibly losing his 2013 NLCS ring and reflects on scoring a winning run against the Padres in the 2007 wild card tiebreaker game 2007, admitting he's not sure he touched home plate. (1:55)

Open Extended Reactions

A Stillwater, Oklahoma, home that once belonged to an MLB champion and seven-time All-Star is on the market.

The residence of Matt Holliday, which includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and several amenities, has been listed for sale at $12 million.

The home features sports-related amenities such as a professionally lit baseball field in the front yard, a putting green in the backyard, and a $2 million, two-level swimming pool that has a waterfall and a luxury hot tub. Indoor batting cages, pickleball and basketball courts reside in a detached $150,000 guest home on the property with a fully equipped home gym located in a detached four-car garage.

The property includes a professionally lit baseball field, a two-level pool, indoor batting cages and more. Zillow

The home also comes with about $3 million worth of custom furniture with walls wrapped in custom Gucci wallpaper.

According to Mansion Global, Holliday purchased the lot for $3 million in 2018 before he and his wife, Leslee, got the home built in 2022.

"One of the things I've loved most about this home is the opportunity it has given us to gather people together," he said. "Some of our favorite memories here revolve around hosting college students and professional athletes for meals, conversation and meaningful fellowship."

The home is currently the highest-priced listing in Oklahoma.

Holliday spent 15 seasons in the major leagues, most notably with the St. Louis Cardinals (2009-16) where he won the 2011 World Series. His career also includes stints with the Colorado Rockies (2004-08, 2018), Oakland Athletics (2009) and New York Yankees (2017) before he retired after his last season in Colorado.