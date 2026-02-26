Giants' Bader autographs food truck dented by spring training home run

Paul Skenes strikes out four Braves hitters, but also walks four hitters in 2.1 innings. (0:33)

PHOENIX (AP) -- That was quite a dinger for Harrison Bader, who left a mark with his first home run for the San Francisco Giants this spring training.

Bader's 408-foot homer to left field in the Giants' 13-12 loss against Milwaukee on Wednesday put a visible dent near the top on the side of a food truck. After exiting the game, the center fielder visited that concession area, met the truck's owner and -- instead of partaking in an acai bowl -- added his autograph just below where the ball hit on the fly.

After climbing up, Bader signed his name along with his number and added: "Sorry."

"It's just a random, funny thing," Bader told reporters.

Bader, who is set to play for Israel in the World Baseball Classic, joined the Giants last month after agreeing to a $20.5 million, two-year contract.

The 31-year-old, a Gold Glove winner with St. Louis in 2021, batted .277 with 17 home runs, 54 RBIs and a .796 OPS in 146 games with the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies in 2025.