Yuki Matsui out of WBC for Japan, uncertain for Padres opener

PEORIA, Ariz. -- Padres reliever Yuki Matsui will not pitch for Japan in the World Baseball Classic and the left-hander's status for San Diego's season opener in a month is also unclear because of a left groin strain.

Matsui was still throwing off flat ground Thursday, a week after cutting short a batting practice session because of the groin injury.

"Right now, I'm just continuing the throwing progression, getting intensities and distances of (playing) catch back up," Matsui told reporters through an interpreter. "Once it's good enough, then I'll start throwing off the mound. But as to when, we don't know yet."

The 30-year-old Matsui, who is 7-3 with a 3.86 ERA in 125 appearances in two seasons since signing a $28 million, five-year with Padres, also said he wasn't sure yet about Opening Day. San Diego's opener is March 26 at home against Detroit.

Defending WBC champion Japan opens against Taiwan on March 6 at the Tokyo Dome. Matsui was replaced on Japan's roster by left-hander Yumeto Kanemaru of the Chunichi Dragons.

"I was looking forward to playing with them," Matsui said. "I think the Tokyo games, because of the time differences, I don't think I can watch in real time. But I believe they're going to make it to the round in Miami. And I think that's when I'll be able to watch live, and cheer for them."

Before the 5-foot-8 Matsui joined the Padres, he had a 2.40 career ERA, 236 saves and a 1.11 WHIP over 10 seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball. He was the youngest pitcher in the Japanese major leagues to reach 200 saves,. He made his Japanese big league debut at age 18 in 2014 and became a five-time All-Star for the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles, leading the Pacific League in saves in 2019, 2022 and 2023.