All the best celebrations at the 2026 World Baseball Classic

It's all the same star players you know, but with new teammates and new uniforms in the World Baseball Classic.

One of the more interesting elements of the Classic are the faces in the dugouts -- where traditional divisional rivals such as Aaron Judge and Gunnar Henderson or Julio Rodriguez and Ketel Marte will suit up as teammates.

New squads don't necessarily mean a lack of chemistry, though, as evidenced by some of the great celebrations and handshakes that the 2026 Classic has provided. We'll be following all the top bench moments throughout the event.

Junior Caminero's epic celebration

This may be the best home run celebration EVER 😮 https://t.co/xzToSPFroy pic.twitter.com/u32lfASk4m — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 7, 2026

Team GB's royal celebration

Team Great Britain's changing of the guard home run celebration 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rckTAG5oX3 — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 6, 2026

Team Japan's tea-stir celebration

Team Korea's airplane celebration