          All the best celebrations at the 2026 World Baseball Classic

          play
          Vinnie Pasquantino: World Baseball Classic is like nothing else (1:17)

          Vinnie Pasquantino tells Rich Eisen that being part of World Baseball Classic with Team Italy feels like playoff-style baseball. (1:17)

          • ESPN staffMar 7, 2026, 02:18 AM

          It's all the same star players you know, but with new teammates and new uniforms in the World Baseball Classic.

          One of the more interesting elements of the Classic are the faces in the dugouts -- where traditional divisional rivals such as Aaron Judge and Gunnar Henderson or Julio Rodriguez and Ketel Marte will suit up as teammates.

          New squads don't necessarily mean a lack of chemistry, though, as evidenced by some of the great celebrations and handshakes that the 2026 Classic has provided. We'll be following all the top bench moments throughout the event.

          Junior Caminero's epic celebration

          Team GB's royal celebration

          Team Japan's tea-stir celebration

          Team Korea's airplane celebration