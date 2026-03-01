Yankees invite veteran OF Randal Grichuk to spring training

Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- The New York Yankees have invited veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk to major league spring training.

The 34-year-old Grichuk has agreed to a minor league contract. He hit .228 with nine home runs and 27 RBIs last year for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals. Grichuk hit fewer than 12 home runs for the first time since his debut season of 2014.

Grichuk could give the Yankees another right-handed bat in their outfield besides Aaron Judge and switch-hitting Jasson Domínguez.

The last time Grichuk played more than 120 games in a season was in 2022 with Colorado, when he batted .259 with 19 home runs and 73 RBI in 141 games.