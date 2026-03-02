MLB says Spring Breakout to become tourney in 2027, '28

Konnor Griffin helps power the Pirates' offense with a pair of home runs vs. the Red Sox. (0:55)

NEW YORK -- Major League Baseball will expand its Spring Breakout of games involving top prospects into a tournament next year, when the big league exhibition schedule could be impacted by a possible lockout.

MLB launched the breakout from March 14-17, 2024, and held a second edition from March 13-16 last year whose rosters included Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony and Cleveland Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana.

MLB said Monday the event will transform to a single-elimination tournament in late March during spring training in 2027 and 2028.

The sport's collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1, and a lockout appears likely, which could prevent or delay 40-man roster players from reporting to spring training. In that event, the Spring Breakout Tournament could take place using players with minor league contracts, whose labor contract expires on Dec. 1, 2027.

In 2022, spring training games were slated to start Feb. 25, but a 99-day lockout ended on March 10, and the exhibition schedule began on March 17.

MLB said the new format will determine a Grapefruit League and Cactus League Breakout Tournament champion.

Rosters are to be announced Thursday for this year's 16 games, scheduled for March 19-22. Infielder such as the Pittsburgh Pirates' Konnor Griffin, the Detroit Tigers' Kevin McGonigle, the Athletics' Leo De Vries, the Milwaukee Brewers' Jesús Made and the St. Louis Cardinals' JJ Wetherholt are expected to participate along with Detroit outfielder Max Clark.

MLB said it did not attempt to launch the new format this year because spring training overlaps with the World Baseball Classic, which will be played from Thursday through March 17.