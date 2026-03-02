Owners of Tigers, Red Wings create regional sports network

Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- The owners of the Detroit Tigers and Red Wings have created a regional sports network to broadcast their games.

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment made the announcement on Monday.

Detroit SportsNet will carry Tigers games this year and Red Wings games next season on cable, satellite and via in-market streaming.

Last month, the Tigers announced their local television broadcasts would be produced and distributed by Major League Baseball this season -- along with Red Wings games.

Red Wings games are expected to be carried on Sports Detroit through the end of the season.

Professional sports teams that have their games on networks have been preparing for other options. The Tigers along with other franchises terminated their deal after the Main Street Sports Group, which operates the regional Sports Network stations, did not make scheduled rights payments.