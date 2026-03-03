Royals sign Starling Marte to a one-year, $1M deal

Open Extended Reactions

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- The Kansas City Royals signed two-time All-Star Starling Marte on Monday to a $1 million deal for the upcoming season, hoping that the right-handed-batting veteran can provide some help off the bench or against left-handed pitching.

The Royals designated outfielder Dairon Blanco for assignment in a corresponding roster move.

The 37-year-old Marte, who also can earn up to $2 million in roster and performance bonuses, has hit .285 with 163 homers, 667 RBIs and 361 stolen bases over 14 seasons with the Pirates, Diamondbacks, Marlins, Athletics and Mets.

The two-time Gold Glove winner was an All-Star with Pittsburgh in 2016 and again with New York during the 2022 season.

Marte also has appeared in 25 postseason games over six seasons, providing experience to a relatively young Kansas City roster, and he is one of just 19 players in big league history with at least 150 homers and 350 stolen bases.

Marte hit just .220 over his first 41 games for the Mets last season, but he proved age wasn't catching up to him quite yet when he hit .295 over his last 57 appearances. He wound up hitting .270 while starting at designated hitter and in the corner outfield spots.