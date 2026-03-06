John Carpino retiring as Angels president; Jolly takes job

Open Extended Reactions

John Carpino is retiring as president of the Los Angeles Angels, the team announced Friday, ending a 23-year run spent mostly as a liaison to owner Arte Moreno.

Molly Jolly, a longtime Angels executive who has been serving as senior vice president of finance and administration, will replace Carpino as president beginning April 6, with Carpino expected to help with the transition. At 16 years, Carpino's tenure as president was the longest in the franchise's 65-year history.

As was the case with Carpino, Jolly will oversee both business and baseball operations, though general manager Perry Minasian will continue to handle decisions with the roster. It is believed that Jolly would be the only woman in Major League Baseball to oversee both the business and baseball operations departments of an organization.

Carpino called Jolly "a remarkable leader with vision and integrity and a deep love for our game."

"It has been an honor and privilege to spend over 22 years working for the Angels organization," Carpino said in a statement. "The teams, the fans, the employees, and our community have meant so much to me, and I will forever cherish the memories made along the way."

According to the Angels, Jolly will "oversee the day-to-day operations of the club, including strategic direction, marketing, communications, administration, facility management, revenue, and overall business strategy."

Carpino, 66, worked for Moreno's billboard company dating back to the mid-1980s and followed him to baseball when he completed his purchase of the Angels months after their lone World Series championship in 2002. The ensuing 23 seasons saw Moreno go from being a beloved owner to an embattled one. Carpino, who was Moreno's senior vice president of sales and marketing before being elevated to president in November 2009, rode that wave with him.

"John has been one of the cornerstones of the organization for over two decades," Moreno said in a statement. "His impact goes beyond the field, shepherding this organization through historic growth with an unwavering dedication to our fans, employees and our players. As we begin our 66th season, Molly's deep experience in all aspects of the organization, and her passion for our community and team make her the perfect leader in our next chapter of Angels baseball."

With Carpino as president, Angel Stadium reached 3 million in attendance 10 straight years, during which the ballpark hosted the 2010 All-Star Game and part of the 2006 World Baseball Classic. Stars such as Mike Trout, Jered Weaver and Albert Pujols were signed to lucrative contracts, Shohei Ohtani came over from Japan, and the Angels at one point landed one of the industry's most lucrative local media contracts.

From 2004 to 2009, the Angels won the American League West five times. They have since made the playoffs only once, spoiling the prime years of Trout and later Ohtani, and being widely criticized for not investing enough in player development. Kurt Suzuki is the sixth full-time manager the Angels have employed in the past nine seasons, on the heels of Mike Scioscia's 19-year run. Minasian is the fourth general manager since 2012.

On the field, the Angels have suffered 10 consecutive losing seasons. Off it, they have been panned for an assortment of issues, such as outdated infrastructure, a lack of care for their minor leaguers and a relative disregard for their broadcasts, specifically by not having their radio crew travel and not airing enough Spanish-language alternatives on television.

The organization's problems were recently laid out for the public during a civil trial regarding the overdose death of former pitcher Tyler Skaggs, which saw Eric Kay, a longtime media relations employee, receive a 22-year prison sentence. After 32 days of testimony and arguments, the Angels settled the wrongful death lawsuit brought on by Skaggs' family. Carpino was among the many team employees who testified, as did Trout.

The hope is that Jolly, the first woman to hold the title of president for the Angels, represents a fresh start.

Jolly is entering her 26th season with the Angels, a stint that began when the team was owned by The Walt Disney Company. In her prior role, which she assumed after Moreno took over, Jolly oversaw all financial matters and was "responsible for office administration, including legal and risk management, human resources and information services," according to the Angels' media guide.

"I believe in the power of sports to unite, inspire and create a lasting impact," Jolly said in a statement. "I care deeply about this team, our players and the community that supports us, and it is an honor to lead the Angels forward."

In a statement, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred called Carpino "a loyal advocate for the Angels for more than two decades."

"I congratulate John as he reaches his next chapter and wish Molly all the best as the new president of the Angels," Manfred said.