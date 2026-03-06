Timothée Chalamet, Bad Bunny take in World Baseball Classic game

Open Extended Reactions

The stars were out at the Tokyo Dome on Friday.

Actor Timothée Chalamet and musician Bad Bunny were in the stands to watch Japan's 13-0 win over Chinese Taipei, which ended early because of the mercy rule.

Timothée Chalamet and Bad Bunny are taking in some World Baseball Classic action in Tokyo 🇯🇵



📺: Japan vs. Chinese Taipei LIVE on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/onpEopnpou — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 6, 2026

Chalamet was there with Josh Safdie, who was his director in the Oscar-nominated film "Marty Supreme," in which Chalamet plays the lead role. Bad Bunny is coming off his performance at the Super Bowl LX halftime show, the fourth-most-watched halftime show in Super Bowl history.

Both stars got to witness Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani launch a grand slam in the second inning. Japan scored 10 of its 13 runs in the second, giving Ohtani's Dodger teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto the win.