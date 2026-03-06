        <
          Timothée Chalamet, Bad Bunny take in World Baseball Classic game

          Ohtani hits grand slam for Japan in Tokyo Dome (0:44)

          • ESPN staffMar 6, 2026, 03:32 PM

          The stars were out at the Tokyo Dome on Friday.

          Actor Timothée Chalamet and musician Bad Bunny were in the stands to watch Japan's 13-0 win over Chinese Taipei, which ended early because of the mercy rule.

          Chalamet was there with Josh Safdie, who was his director in the Oscar-nominated film "Marty Supreme," in which Chalamet plays the lead role. Bad Bunny is coming off his performance at the Super Bowl LX halftime show, the fourth-most-watched halftime show in Super Bowl history.

          Both stars got to witness Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani launch a grand slam in the second inning. Japan scored 10 of its 13 runs in the second, giving Ohtani's Dodger teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto the win.