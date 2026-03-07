WBC in Miami features custom hot dogs for each country in Pool D

Open Extended Reactions

Hungry fans at loanDepot Park in Miami to watch the World Baseball Classic are in luck.

The Bullpen Bar and Grill lounge and the Change Up stand at the park will be offering customized hot dogs reflecting the cuisine of the countries competing in Miami. Fans can buy them individually or order a flight of hot dogs with one of each kind.

There are five hot dogs in total, one for each team competing in Pool D:

Some of the hot dogs available at the World Baseball Classic. Levy Restaurants

Dominican Republic -- Tiguere Dog: Topped with garlic-cilantro sauce, crispy tostones and cheddar cheese

Israel -- Tahini Dog: Topped with pickles and tahini sauce (a fully certified kosher version will also be available at the Kosher Grill near Sections 2 and 10)

Netherlands -- Frikandel Broodje: Deep-fried hot dog topped with curry, mayo and onions

Nicaragua -- Fritanga Dog: Topped with ensalada, cilantro, pepitas and crema

Venezuela -- Perro con Todo: Topped with onion, cabbage, pink sauce, pepitas and cotija cheese

Team Venezuela won the first WBC game of Pool D, defeating the Netherlands 6-2. Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the win.