Aaron Judge launches 405-foot homer in World Baseball Classic debut

The New York Yankees slugger launched a two-run homer Friday while representing the United States national baseball team for the first time.

In Team USA's matchup against Brazil, Judge stepped to the plate in the first inning after Bobby Witt Jr. opened the frame with a single and Bryce Harper struck out. Facing Brazil starter Bo Takahashi, Judge worked the count in his favor before getting a pitch he could drive.

With the count 3-0, Takahashi left an 80 mph sweeper over the plate. Judge crushed it, sending the ball 405 feet into the seats of Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The towering shot marked a memorable first moment for Judge on baseball's international stage -- and a loud introduction for his WBC debut.