Darell Hernaiz's walk-off HR lifts Puerto Rico to WBC win

Open Extended Reactions

Darell Hernaiz hit a 374-foot home run to left field in the 10th inning Saturday night, lifting host Puerto Rico to a 4-3 World Baseball Classic victory over Panama at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan.

Hernaiz, 24, an infield prospect with the Athletics who hit .231 with two home runs and 16 RBIs at the major league level last season, is a native of San Juan. He also singled in the fifth inning and is batting .333 for the tournament after homering off Panama's Severino Gonzalez.

Jose Espada picked up the win in relief, throwing two innings while allowing two hits. He struck out one batter and was the fourth pitcher out of the bullpen after Eduardo Rivera started for the hosts. Puerto Rico improved to 2-0 in Pool A via the walk-off win.

Panama fell to 0-2 with the loss after Ariel Jurado started the game, throwing five scoreless innings. He struck out four and allowed three hits before giving way to the bullpen. Panama used five relievers.

Hernaiz's heroic shot resulted in the second walk-off win of the day in the WBC. In Miami, Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead the Netherlands over Nicaragua at loanDepot Park.