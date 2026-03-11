        <
        >

          World Baseball Classic tiebreaker scenarios

          play
          Aaron Judge strikes out as Team Italy upsets Team USA (0:18)

          Aaron Judge strikes out as the last batter to give Team Italy an upset 8-6 win vs. Team USA. (0:18)

          • ESPN
          Mar 11, 2026, 02:00 PM

          After a stunning 8-6 upset loss to Italy in World Baseball Classic pool play, Team USA's knockout stage fate now rests on the result of Wednesday's Italy-Mexico game.

          Here are the tiebreaker scenarios that will determine if the star-studded U.S. squad moves on to the quarterfinals or is sent home in an all-time shocker.

          WBC odds | Standings | Complete WBC coverage

          How Team USA can advance in WBC

          Team USA moves on if ...

          • Italy beats Mexico: Italy would win the pool at 4-0 and Team USA would finish second at 3-1 (ahead of Mexico's 2-2 mark).

          • If Mexico beats Italy and Mexico scores five or more runs in nine innings. All three teams would finish 3-1, Mexico and Team USA would then advance on tiebreaker.

          Team USA is eliminated if ...

          • Mexico beats Italy and scores four or fewer runs in nine innings. All three teams would finish 3-1, Mexico and Italy would then advance on tiebreaker.

          How WBC tiebreaker scenarios work

          Given the round-robin format of the WBC opening round, ties are to be expected in pool play. This is how the teams moving on are decided.

          Two-team tiebreaker

          • Tiebreaker goes to the team that won the head-to-head matchup

          Three-team tiebreaker

          While a two-team tiebreaker scenario is very straightforward, it gets decidedly more complicated when three teams finish with the same record, with the tiebreaker decided in this order:

          • Lowest quotient of fewest runs allowed by defensive outs recorded in games between teams that are tied

          • Lowest quotient of fewest earned runs allowed divided by the number of defensive outs recorded in games between the teams that are tied

          • Highest batting average in games between the teams that are tied

          • Drawing of lots

          Heading into Wednesday's Pool B finale, this is how the three teams vying to move on in stack up in runs allowed per defensive out (and a lower quotient is better).

          • Team USA: 11 runs allowed, 54 defensive outs. 0.2037 quotient

          • Mexico: Five runs allowed, 24 defensive outs. 0.2083 quotient

          • Italy: Six runs allowed, 27 defensive outs. 0.2222 quotient