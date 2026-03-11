Astros closer Josh Hader to open season on injured list

Open Extended Reactions

Houston Astros closer Josh Hader, who has been dealing with biceps inflammation throughout spring training, will open the season on the injured list, manager Joe Espada said Wednesday.

Espada said Hader, who turns 32 in April, threw his first bullpen session of spring training on Tuesday, felt good and is scheduled to throw again a few more times before facing live hitters.

"I think today how he came in and how he felt yesterday throwing is a good indication that we are going in the right direction and that's all we are looking for right now," Espada told reporters Wednesday in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Hader, who missed the end of last season with a shoulder capsule strain, was 6-2 with 28 saves and a 2.05 ERA in 48 appearances for the Astros last season.

Espada said Bryan Abreu, who had seven saves last season, will likely serve as the closer until Hader returns.

