D-backs' Carroll makes spring debut, says hand 'felt fine'

Arizona Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll made his spring training debut Wednesday, going hitless in his first at-bats since he had surgery to repair the hamate bone in his right hand Feb. 12.

The two-time All-Star and the 2023 National League Rookie of the Year made a quicker than anticipated return for Arizona. In the team's 13-3 loss to the Athletics in Scottsdale, Arizona, he grounded out, flied out and struck out while serving as designated hitter.

"Felt fine," Carroll told reporters. "I mean, obviously it's not going to feel, you know, perfect. But manageable and just trying to work through it as best I can and make sure I'm ready to go."

Carroll told reporters he used an axe handle bat against the Athletics to help deal with some of the discomfort.

"Not sure how long that's going to last, but it's definitely less painful," Carroll said. "So sticking with it for now."

Carroll broke the hamate bone during a live batting practice session Feb. 11, leading him to miss the World Baseball Classic, at which he was due to play left field for Team USA. The injury, which also has sidelined New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor and Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday this spring, typically takes four to six weeks of recovery.