Aaron Judge 1-of-1 card sells for $5.2M, a modern-day record

A 2013 Aaron Judge Bowman Chrome Draft Superfractor one-of-one signed card has sold via Fanatics Collect for $5.2 million, the most ever paid for a modern-day baseball card.

The card eclipsed the previous record posted in 2020 -- $3.936 million for a 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Superfractor signed Mike Trout card, which was also one of a kind and numbered "1/1."

According to Card Ladder, the Judge sale is tied for the seventh-most-expensive sports card sale and is more than 16 times the previous high paid for a Judge card -- $324,000 for the same card in 2022 via PWCC Marketplace (now owned by Fanatics, rebranded as Fanatics Collect). The Judge Superfractor was also sold in 2020 for $157,200 via Goldin Auctions.

This Aaron Judge Bowman Chrome Draft Superfractor one-of-one signed card from 2013 became one of only three modern-day baseball cards to sell for more than $3 million. Fanatics Collectibles

"We're incredibly honored to have brokered this record-breaking deal and to be part of such a momentous moment in hobby history," Fanatics Collect said in a statement. "As a company, we value our deep relationships with our collectors, with both their trust and our expertise allowing us to continue to help set sale records in the months and years to come."

Fanatics noted that the buyer and seller, who was represented by sports card and collectibles firm Acquir, "wish to remain private."

The sale also set a record for a card sold by Fanatics Collect, previously held by an autographed, one-of-one numbered Shohei Ohtani card with a game-used gold MLB logo patch, which sold for $3 million in December. That sale and the Trout and Judge cards represent the only $3 million-plus modern baseball card sales.

A card currently at auction with Fanatics could join that group. An on-card autographed, one-of-one marked 2025 Topps Chrome Dual MVP Gold Logoman patch card -- featuring game-worn gold MLB logo patches and the signatures of Judge and Ohtani, who have each won three MVP awards since 2022 -- sits at $1.2 million with a week to go at auction.