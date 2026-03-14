WBC 2026: Team Japan players who could be MLB's next stars

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Three years ago, Japan toppled the United States to win the World Baseball Classic thanks to Shohei Ohtani's two-way exploits, punctuated by his strikeout of Mike Trout to seal the victory. Ohtani was the star of the show, but he wasn't the only star. Several of his teammates, household names in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, used the stage to introduce themselves to American baseball fans while making major contributions to that championship run. And most of them have since made the jump to Major League Baseball.

Outfielder and designated hitter Masataka Yoshida went 9-for-22 with two home runs and 13 RBIs weeks before beginning his first season with the Boston Red Sox. Third baseman Munetaka Murakami, who signed with the Chicago White Sox in December, delivered the walk-off double in the semifinals against Mexico.

On the mound, Yoshinobu Yamamoto tossed 2⅔ scoreless innings in his one outing less than a year before signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers and receiving the largest free agent contract given to a pitcher. He delivered a Herculean postseason performance in L.A.'s second consecutive World Series run in October.

Roki Sasaki, a wunderkind on the 2023 WBC team, is also a Dodger. Shota Imanaga, who pitched in three games and started one, made the National League All-Star team as a 30-year-old rookie for the Chicago Cubs in 2024. Even left-handed reliever Yuki Matsui, who pitched just one inning in the 2023 WBC, signed a five-year contract with the San Diego Padres before the 2024 season.

Though Japan's NPB talent in this WBC doesn't match the 2023 team's level, several NPB stars could emerge in the knockout stage -- and eventually leave for MLB.

Here's a look at those players and which current big leaguers they compare to, starting with those expected to become MLB free agents the earliest.

Next offseason

RHP Hiromi Itoh

Age: 28

NPB team: Nippon Ham Fighters

MLB comp: Sonny Gray

Itoh is expected to become the next Japanese star pitcher to make the jump to the majors, and clubs are preparing for him to be among the free agent mix next offseason. Last season, the 5-foot-9 right-hander won the Sawamura Award -- Japan's equivalent to the Cy Young Award -- by going 14-8 with a 2.52 ERA and leading the league with 195 strikeouts and 196⅔ innings.

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He throws seven pitches, but mostly relies on a plus fastball that touches 96 mph, a sweeper and a splitter. Itoh piggybacked with Los Angeles Angels left-hander Yusei Kikuchi in Japan's 8-6 win over Korea in pool play, allowing two runs on one hit (a home run) with six strikeouts and no walks over three innings.

An American League talent evaluator said he expects Itoh to be a "high-end" free agent with plenty of suitors.

"Smallish but proven track record of durability," the talent evaluator said. "He should continue to strike out MLB hitters while allowing very few walks."

3B/OF Teruaki Sato

Age: 27

NPB team: Hanshin Tigers

MLB comp: Ryan O'Hearn

Similar to Itoh, MLB teams are preparing for Sato to leave for MLB next offseason, and he should generate plenty of interest. Sato, who clubbed a home run off Blake Snell in an exhibition game against the Dodgers last year, was the best hitter in an extremely pitcher-friendly NPB in 2025. He belted 40 homers -- eight more than runner-up and former big leaguer Franmil Reyes and 17 more than the third-highest total. He posted a .924 OPS -- 63 points higher than Reyes' second-place output.

"He has huge power, and he has gradually improved at the plate the last few years," a National League scout said. "Sato has spoken often about coming. He is intriguing."

Sato started just one game in pool play in Tokyo -- Japan's 9-0 win over Czechia -- in right field. He entered the other three games as a pinch hitter and has also played third base. He's 2-for-6 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Future years

LHP Hiroya Miyagi

Age: 24

NPB team: Orix Buffaloes

MLB comp: Framber Valdez

Miyagi is just 5-7, but he has become a premier pitcher in NPB who has proven capable of handling a large workload. The left-hander posted a 2.39 ERA over 150⅓ innings last season. He has logged at least 141⅔ innings in each of the past five seasons with a 2.48 career ERA. Miyagi has a fastball in the low 90s and doesn't miss many bats, instead relying on his command and pitch mix to limit damage.

"He is a little guy but really competes," the scout said. "He pitches like he is 6-3."

RHP Hiroto Takahashi

Age: 23

NPB team: Chunichi Dragons

MLB comp: Mitch Keller

Though Itoh won the Sawamura Award last season, Takahashi might just be the best NPB pitcher who hasn't joined MLB yet. Bigger than Itoh and Miyagi but still listed at just 6-0, the right-hander's fastball sits in the mid-90s, but it's straight and doesn't produce many whiffs. His splitter and cutter, however, miss bats at an elite rate for NPB.

Takahashi dominated an overwhelmed Czechia's lineup to conclude pool play, giving up two hits in 4⅔ innings with five strikeouts. He's eligible to pitch again in the semifinals if Japan advances that far.

"Takahashi has the biggest ceiling, but we are all waiting for him to make that next big jump," the scout said.

LHP Chihiro Sumida

Age: 26

NPB team: Seibu Lions

MLB comp: Danny Coulombe

Another left-hander well under 6 feet -- he's listed at 5-9 -- Sumida recorded a 2.65 ERA in 159⅔ innings last season. He came out of the bullpen against Australia and was dominant, yielding an unearned run in three innings with seven strikeouts to zero walks.

RHP Atsuki Taneichi

Age: 27

NPB team: Chiba Lotte Marines

MLB comp: Cristian Javier

A starter for the Marines with a 2.64 ERA in 24 starts last season, Taneichi has been used as a reliever in the WBC. The 6-foot right-hander logged two scoreless innings with five strikeouts and no walks in pool play.

Might stay in Japan

OF Shota Morishita

Age: 25

NPB team: Hanshin Tigers

MLB comp: Matt Vierling

2B Shugo Maki

Age: 28

NPB team: Yokohama DeNA BayStars

MLB comp: Zack Gelof

We'll group Morishita and Maki because they're position players with unclear motivation to jump to MLB.

Morshita established himself as one of the elite hitters in the power-deprived NPB last season. His 23 home runs were tied for third while he was one of just five players with an OPS of at least .800. He made his only start of the WBC in left field against Czechia and is 1-for-6 with a walk in the tournament.

Maki, Japan's starting second baseman, was one of those five NPB hitters with at least an .800 OPS last season (he finished at .800). He hit 16 home runs despite being limited to 93 games after undergoing thumb surgery in August.

"They both can hit and have some pop," the scout said. "That said, they are likely more bench guys. Not much defensive value."

Likely to stay in Japan

OF Kensuke Kondoh

Age: 32

NPB team: SoftBank Hawks

MLB comp: Masataka Yoshida

Kondoh, one of the most accomplished hitters in NPB, could've jumped to MLB years ago but stayed in Japan. And chances are he'll finish his career in NPB as he enters his age-32 season after signing a seven-year contract with SoftBank in December 2022. Kondoh underwent back surgery last April and was subsequently limited to 77 games in 2025. He produced when he was on the field, batting .301 with a .903 OPS and 10 home runs.

Kondoh has batted second or third in his three WBC starts, all in right field, and is 2-for-12 in the tournament after hitting .346 with a 1.115 OPS in Japan's 2023 WBC championship run.

"He is similar to Yoshida," the scout said. "I really feel when he saw Yoshida's struggle to stand out, it gave him pause. There isn't much defense, and there isn't much power. He can really hit, but he took the NPB payday, and the move to the best franchise, instead."