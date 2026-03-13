Brewers hopeful Quinn Priester (wrist) avoids surgery

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The Milwaukee Brewers' rotation will be without right-hander Quinn Priester for the start of the regular season because of an ongoing wrist issue.

Speaking Thursday from spring camp in Goodyear, Arizona, Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Priester was diagnosed with an injury "in that T.O.S. [thoracic outlet syndrome] family" and won't throw another bullpen session until March 21 at the earliest.

With the start of the regular season just five days later, that means Priester will start the year on the injured list.

Murphy added that the hope is treatment, and not surgery, will help Priester overcome the right wrist issue, which he dealt with at the end of last season, then experienced again when the team reassembled for spring training.

"Often, thoracic outlet requires surgery. But in this case, we're not there," Murphy told reporters, according to MLB.com. "We're feeling like there's a chance that he's going to come through this."

Milwaukee acquired Priester from the Boston Red Sox in an early-season trade last year. The 25-year-old was second on the team in wins (13) while flashing a 3.32 ERA.