WBC championship: USA-Venezuela preview, live updates, analysis

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It all comes down to this: two baseball teams battling on the international stage with a chance to win a title for their country.

The 2026 World Baseball Classic culminates in the championship game between the United States and Venezuela. Team USA, after narrowly making it out of pool play, took down a powerhouse Dominican Republic team in Sunday's semifinal to advance to its third consecutive WBC final. Venezuela beat Italy with a seventh-inning rally Monday in the second semifinal to secure its spot in the tournament's grand finale.

Will the U.S. avenge its 2023 loss to Japan and take home this year's trophy? Or will Venezuela put a bow on its surprising run with a win Tuesday night? We have everything you need to know before the showdown begins at 8 p.m. ET, featuring keys to the game, the stars who will step up and predictions from ESPN baseball experts Alden Gonzalez, Jeff Passan and Jorge Castillo.

Make sure to come back as the game gets underway for live updates and postgame takeaways from Miami.

What's the key to winning it all for the U.S.?

Gonzalez: The bullpen has to continue to step up. That was the key to the United States beating the Dominican Republic in the semifinals, with Tyler Rogers, David Bednar and Mason Miller weaving out of trouble in the middle and late innings. Given the competition, this final game will probably stay close. Nolan McLean's inexperience and recent struggles probably mean the bullpen will have to cover a good chunk of it. And it might have to do so without Miller, the game's best closer, who would be pitching for the fourth time in a span of eight days.

Passan: Team USA needs to hit. For the dozens of All-Star appearances that dot the lineup from top to bottom, the U.S. has scored six, five, five and two runs in its past four games, respectively. It is here because of its pitching and spectacular defense more than the offense that was supposed to stack up with the Dominican Republic. Get ahead early, and even if U.S. manager Mark DeRosa is limited in his bullpen options, the surfeit of American arms will be difficult even for a lineup as deep as Venezuela's to handle.

Castillo: McLean rebounding from his rough outing in pool play against Italy to relieve pressure on the bullpen. The right-hander, who has all of eight major league starts under his belt, gave up two home runs in three innings in Team USA's upset loss. He will be restricted to about 70 pitches. Four or five good innings should put the U.S. in the driver's seat.

Who will be the game's MVP if the United States wins?

Gonzalez: I've mentioned him before and I'll mention him again: Bryce Harper. He has struggled mightily while hitting second between Bobby Witt Jr. and Aaron Judge in this tournament, going 4-for-24 with one extra-base hit and eight strikeouts. But he loves the big moments, and I have a feeling he's due. This will be the game when Harper comes alive.

Passan: Bobby Witt Jr. has done just about everything this WBC. His defense at shortstop has been majestic, from his soft hands to his range to the seeds fired by his arm. He has stolen three bases and taken extra bases at every turn. He's even taking walks, something that has been a weakness of Witt's throughout his career. What he hasn't done in this WBC is hit a home run, and taking Eduardo Rodriguez deep early in the game would serve as a reminder that the full Bobby Witt Jr. experience is something to behold.

Castillo: Aaron Judge, after an outstanding showing in October that exorcised his postseason demons, has also had his moments in this tournament. At the plate, the three-time American League MVP has two home runs, six walks and a .979 OPS. On defense, he saved a run with his arm in the semifinals against the Dominican Republic by throwing out Fernando Tatis Jr. at third base to end the third inning with Juan Soto up next. Judge, the U.S. captain, will have his opportunities Tuesday. Chances are he'll come through.

What's the key to winning it all for Venezuela?

Gonzalez: Production from the bottom half of the lineup. That includes Gleyber Torres, Salvador Perez (assuming he starts at catcher), Jackson Chourio and Wilyer Abreu. None of them have necessarily caught fire just yet. That group getting on base and feeding RBI opportunities to Ronald Acuna Jr., Maikel Garcia and Luis Arraez will be critical in the finale.

Passan: Play clean baseball. The Venezuelans haven't committed a single error in the field of play in their six games -- their lone charged error was a catcher's interference by William Contreras in the sixth inning of their first game -- and the surehandedness of their infield and the ground covered by their outfield puts immense pressure on opposing hitters. Team USA is aware of Venezuela's brand of baseball and understands nothing will come easy. And that, in and of itself, is a win going into any game.

Castillo: Piecing together the right pitching plan. Even if Rodríguez gives Venezuela four or five innings, manager Omar López needs his bullpen to handle a loaded U.S. lineup. López pushed the right buttons Monday, with six pitchers keeping Team Italy scoreless over the final 7⅔ innings after starter Keider Montero's departure. While five of the six relievers did not reach 30 pitches and are eligible to pitch Tuesday, their clubs could restrict their usage -- and decide whether they're given clearance to pitch at all. It won't be an easy task for López.

Who will be the game's MVP if Venezuela wins?

Gonzalez: Arraez, Venezuela's No. 3 hitter, has been elite in this tournament, cranking out eight hits, drawing two walks and driving in 10 runs in 25 plate appearances. He's in a crucial spot of the lineup, batting behind Acuña and Garcia. If Venezuela overcomes the overwhelming talent on Team USA's roster, it will be because Arraez drove them in when he needed to.

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Passan: Jackson Chourio is batting ninth for Venezuela, which would be like Bobby Witt Jr. batting ninth for Team USA. Chourio laid down a sacrifice bunt in the semifinal game, something he has done all of twice in his two major league seasons. Regardless of why he's buried in the lineup, Chourio is one of the most dynamic young players in the big leagues and a prime candidate to break out. His two-out single Monday started a run of four straight base hits that sent Venezuela to the final. The 22-year-old is primed to do even more Tuesday.

Castillo: Acuña, when healthy, can be the best player on the field against anybody, including Team USA. And he has made his presence felt in this tournament. Against Japan in the quarterfinals, he clubbed a leadoff home run. His hustle to beat out a two-out RBI infield single in Monday's win over Italy changed the game. He possesses the five tools and a whole lot of energy. Venezuela needs him to shine to pull off the upset.

Which team do you think will take home the title -- and why?

Gonzalez: The United States came painfully close to the championship three years ago and made it its mission to strengthen the roster even further to finish the job. With that opportunity in its sights, Team USA will not let it slip.

Passan: Team USA. The number of options at DeRosa's disposal, with both his lineup and pitching staff, allows the U.S. to win the tactical battle. In a game that should be close, the little things will matter. And despite a crowd that's likely to tilt heavily in favor of Venezuela, the Americans have shown an ability to silence the noise, put their heads down and go to work. They act like lunch-pail stars, stoic and workmanlike, and it's the sort of thing that, when combined with overwhelming talent and matchup advantages, should lead to a championship.

Castillo: Team USA. The U.S. is more talented and better rested. Three years after falling just short, the Americans will win their second WBC title.