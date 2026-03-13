Rangers add bullpen depth by signing Jalen Beeks to 1-year deal

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SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Left-handed reliever Jalen Beeks has joined the Texas Rangers on a one-year deal worth $1.6 million.

The 32-year-old Beeks went 5-3 with one save and a 3.77 ERA in 61 appearances for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season. He struck out 47 over 57⅓ innings.

He also was equally effective against left-handed and right-handed hitters. He allowed a .624 OPS against right-handers and a .611 OPS to lefties.

Beeks can earn $1 million in performance bonuses for games pitched: $75,000 each for 10 and 15, $100,000 for 20, and $125,000 apiece for 25, 30, 40, 50, 60 and 65.

Beeks owns a 28-18 record, 4.31 ERA and 16 saves in 263 career appearances with the Boston Red Sox (2018), Tampa Bay Rays (2019-20, 2022-23), Colorado Rockies (2024), Pittsburgh Pirates (2024) and Arizona (2025).

The Rangers made room for Beeks on their 40-man roster by designating right-handed pitcher Alexis Díaz for assignment.

Díaz, 29, was 1-0 with an 8.15 ERA in 18 combined appearances with the Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves last season. He made an All-Star team with Cincinnati in 2023.

In three Cactus League appearances with the Rangers, Díaz allowed eight earned runs over 1⅔ innings.