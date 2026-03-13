MLB players with the most seasons on one team

Players switching teams has become a regular occurrence. In the age of free agency, the days of players spending two decades with a single franchise are seemingly over.
Hall of Famers such as Brooks Robinson (Baltimore Orioles), Stan Musial (St. Louis Cardinals) and Derek Jeter (New York Yankees) became synonymous with their respective clubs after spending their entire storied careers with those organizations. Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani won two unanimous AL MVP awards with the Los Angeles Angels and then went across town and won two more unanimous (NL) MVPs and two World Series championships with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Times change.
Here is a look at the players who have played the most seasons with a single team in MLB's modern era (since 1900).
Most seasons played with a single franchise
23 - Brooks Robinson, Baltimore Orioles
23 - Carl Yastrzemski, Boston Red Sox
22 - Al Kaline, Detroit Tigers
22 - Stan Musial, St. Louis Cardinals
22 - Mel Ott, New York Giants
21 - George Brett, Kansas City Royals
21 - Walter Johnson, Washington Senators
21 - Ted Lyons, Chicago White Sox
21 - Cal Ripken Jr., Baltimore Orioles
21 - Willie Stargell, Pittsburgh Pirates
20 - Luke Appling, Chicago White Sox
20 - Craig Biggio, Houston Astros
20 - Red Faber, Chicago White Sox
20 - Tony Gwynn, San Diego Padres
20 - Mel Harder, Cleveland
20 - Derek Jeter, New York Yankees
20 - Alan Trammell, Detroit Tigers
20 - Robin Yount, Milwaukee Brewers
Most seasons played with a single franchise (active, entering the 2026 season)
15 - Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
15 - Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
14 - Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals
11 - Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins
11 - Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
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