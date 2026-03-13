MLB players with the most seasons on one team

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Players switching teams has become a regular occurrence. In the age of free agency, the days of players spending two decades with a single franchise are seemingly over.

Hall of Famers such as Brooks Robinson (Baltimore Orioles), Stan Musial (St. Louis Cardinals) and Derek Jeter (New York Yankees) became synonymous with their respective clubs after spending their entire storied careers with those organizations. Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani won two unanimous AL MVP awards with the Los Angeles Angels and then went across town and won two more unanimous (NL) MVPs and two World Series championships with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Times change.

Here is a look at the players who have played the most seasons with a single team in MLB's modern era (since 1900).

Most seasons played with a single franchise

Most seasons played with a single franchise (active, entering the 2026 season)

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