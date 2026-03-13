What are the best team starts to a season in MLB history?

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Baseball is a marathon, not a sprint. MLB teams play a 162-game regular season in about 181 days. While there is plenty of time for a team to rally after a slow start, starting off the season strong can go a long way in determining a club's postseason outlook.

Check out a list of the best team starts in MLB's modern era (since 1900) below.

Longest win streak to start a season

Best 20-game starts

1987: Milwaukee Brewers, 18-2

1984: Detroit Tigers, 18-2

1955: Brooklyn Dodgers, 18-2

1918: New York Giants, 18-2

1911: Detroit Tigers, 18-2

Best 25-game starts

1955: Brooklyn Dodgers, 22-3

1907: New York Giants, 22-3

Six teams tied at 21-4

Best 30-game starts

1984: Detroit Tigers, 26-4

1955: Brooklyn Dodgers, 25-5

1911: Detroit Tigers, 25-5

1902: Pittsburgh Pirates, 25-5

Best 40-game starts

1984: Detroit Tigers, 35-5

1939: New York Yankees, 33-7

1928: New York Yankees, 33-7

1912: New York Giants, 32-7-1

1902: Pittsburgh Pirates, 32-7-1

Best 50-game starts

1946: Boston Red Sox, 40-9-1

1939: New York Yankees, 40-10

1928: New York Yankees, 40-10

Five teams tied at 39-11

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