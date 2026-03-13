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          What are the best team starts to a season in MLB history?

          The Tampa Bay Rays won 13 games in a row to start the 2023 season. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
          • Keith Jenkins
          Mar 13, 2026, 09:26 PM

          Baseball is a marathon, not a sprint. MLB teams play a 162-game regular season in about 181 days. While there is plenty of time for a team to rally after a slow start, starting off the season strong can go a long way in determining a club's postseason outlook.

          Check out a list of the best team starts in MLB's modern era (since 1900) below.

          Longest win streak to start a season

          Best 20-game starts

          • 1987: Milwaukee Brewers, 18-2

          • 1984: Detroit Tigers, 18-2

          • 1955: Brooklyn Dodgers, 18-2

          • 1918: New York Giants, 18-2

          • 1911: Detroit Tigers, 18-2

          Best 25-game starts

          • 1955: Brooklyn Dodgers, 22-3

          • 1907: New York Giants, 22-3

          • Six teams tied at 21-4

          Best 30-game starts

          • 1984: Detroit Tigers, 26-4

          • 1955: Brooklyn Dodgers, 25-5

          • 1911: Detroit Tigers, 25-5

          • 1902: Pittsburgh Pirates, 25-5

          Best 40-game starts

          • 1984: Detroit Tigers, 35-5

          • 1939: New York Yankees, 33-7

          • 1928: New York Yankees, 33-7

          • 1912: New York Giants, 32-7-1

          • 1902: Pittsburgh Pirates, 32-7-1

          Best 50-game starts

          • 1946: Boston Red Sox, 40-9-1

          • 1939: New York Yankees, 40-10

          • 1928: New York Yankees, 40-10

          • Five teams tied at 39-11

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