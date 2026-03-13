What are the best team starts to a season in MLB history?

Baseball is a marathon, not a sprint. MLB teams play a 162-game regular season in about 181 days. While there is plenty of time for a team to rally after a slow start, starting off the season strong can go a long way in determining a club's postseason outlook.
Check out a list of the best team starts in MLB's modern era (since 1900) below.
Longest win streak to start a season
2023: Tampa Bay Rays, 13
1987: Milwaukee Brewers, 13
1982: Atlanta Braves, 13
1981: Oakland Athletics, 11
1966: Cleveland, 10
1962: Pittsburgh Pirates, 10
1955: Brooklyn Dodgers, 10
Best 20-game starts
1987: Milwaukee Brewers, 18-2
1984: Detroit Tigers, 18-2
1955: Brooklyn Dodgers, 18-2
1918: New York Giants, 18-2
1911: Detroit Tigers, 18-2
Best 25-game starts
1955: Brooklyn Dodgers, 22-3
1907: New York Giants, 22-3
Six teams tied at 21-4
Best 30-game starts
1984: Detroit Tigers, 26-4
1955: Brooklyn Dodgers, 25-5
1911: Detroit Tigers, 25-5
1902: Pittsburgh Pirates, 25-5
Best 40-game starts
1984: Detroit Tigers, 35-5
1939: New York Yankees, 33-7
1928: New York Yankees, 33-7
1912: New York Giants, 32-7-1
1902: Pittsburgh Pirates, 32-7-1
Best 50-game starts
1946: Boston Red Sox, 40-9-1
1939: New York Yankees, 40-10
1928: New York Yankees, 40-10
Five teams tied at 39-11
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