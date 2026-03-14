U.S. replaces Clayton Kershaw with Jeff Hoffman for WBC semis

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HOUSTON -- Clayton Kershaw will not be on the United States roster for the World Baseball Classic semifinals, with the retired pitcher being replaced by reliever Jeff Hoffman.

The U.S. made the move after its win over Canada on Friday night in advance of its semifinal matchup with the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

Kershaw, a three-time NL Cy Young award winner, retired at the end of last year after playing 18 MLB seasons. The left-hander came out of retirement to suit up for Team USA, but did not pitch in any of the team's five games in the WBC.

The 33-year-old Hoffman spent last season with the Toronto Blue Jays, where he went 9-7 with a 4.37 ERA in 71 games.

Kershaw will remain with the team through the tournament despite being removed from the roster.