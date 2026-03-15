Cubs' Seiya Suzuki (knee) exits Japan's WBC quarterfinal loss

Seiya Suzuki takes a bad slide, comes up shaky and needs to be helped off the field. (0:42)

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MIAMI -- Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki exited Japan's World Baseball Classic quarterfinal loss to Venezuela on Saturday because of what the team called right knee "discomfort" after attempting to steal second base in the first inning.

Suzuki, who was thrown out to end the inning, limped off the field with a trainer and had difficulty walking down the dugout steps. Team Japan said during the game that Suzuki is still being evaluated.

Shota Morishita replaced Suzuki in center field for the start of the second inning and hit a three-run homer in the third to put Japan up 5-2. However, Japan gave up five combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings as Venezuela eliminated the reigning champions from the tournament with an 8-5 victory.

While a potential blow to the Cubs with Opening Day in less than two weeks, Suzuki's injury will affect Japan's offense Saturday and beyond if it advances to the semifinals to play Italy on Monday. Suzuki, 31, batted third for Japan on Saturday and is 3-for-9 with two home runs and six walks in the tournament while starting in center field in four of Japan's five games.

Suzuki, who played just one game in center field for the Cubs last season, batted .245 with 32 home runs and an .804 OPS last season.